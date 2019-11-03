Neighbor reacts following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield, suspect still at-large

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A street in Fairfield plagued in the past by gun violence.

Evident by the homes riddled with bullet holes from past shootings.

Once again, playing host to a crime scene.

“I just heard one pop,” neighbor Eddie Caragan said. “My wife and I were watching TV.”

Next thing Caragan knows… he’s walking out his front door to a Fairfield Police officer parked on his driveway.

And more cops shutting Dahlia Street down.

“I’m not surprised,” he said. “Fairfield, yeah, the crime here has increased.”

What he thought may have been the sound of a firecracker, turned out to be a detective opening fire near his home.

It was a reaction, police say, to 47-year-old Robert Hanson of Fairfield attempting to hit the detective with his car… before speeding off.

Police were looking for Hanson — in connection with a narcotic investigation.

“What if the bullet went through your door?”

A convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, investigators say Hanson has led police on pursuits before.

He’s also got drugs and weapons charges in his past.

As well as being accused of holding a person hostage.

“People are just crazy,” he said. “Everybody’s got a short fuse now.”

Police eventually tracked down Hanson’s 1994 gold Jaguar, the one used as a deadly weapon.

But — he was not inside.

It’s unclear if he was injured during the shooting.

No officers or neighbors were hurt.

“It’s all about action before thinking before you do it,” he said. “That’s a problem.”

The detective who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Standard protocol for all department officer involved shootings.