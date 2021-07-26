Neighbor witnesses reckless driver crashing into parked cars in SF’s Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Wild video shows a driver slamming into multiple parked cars on McAllister Street in San Francisco’s Richmond District over the weekend.

“It was really scary. It was really, really loud. Tires screeching. His tires were peeling out, that’s how much he was pressing the throttle,” Gisu Kim said.

Neighbor Gisu Kim describes these terrifying moments from Saturday when he says this driver hit multiple parked cars and almost ran over somebody working outside.

“Hit two cars right there. He went back and forth probably about three or four times,” Kim said.

It all happened on McAllister Street in San Francisco’s Richmond District.

Kim says the driver only stopped because his van died.

“You know someone’s mowing over cars in our neighborhood. Never seen it the whole time living here. Don’t understand. Can’t figure out what happened,” Kim said.

When they arrived on the scene, San Francisco police say they found multiple unoccupied vehicles damaged.

They say the driver complained of injuries not related to the collision and he was later transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Thankfully no one else was hurt.

In a statement on Monday, SFPD said, “officers developed probable cause to arrest the driver for speeding, unsafe backing, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.”