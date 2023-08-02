SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews continue to deconstruct what remains of the construction fire that broke out Tuesday on the corner of Octavia Boulevard and Oak Street in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood.

Photos provided by KRON4 Reporter Michael Thomas show the aftermath of the blaze.

According to the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association, this is not the first time a fire has happened in this area and they have previously warned city leaders.

The association noted several fires that had occurred in their neighborhood from tent encampments. On March 31, a car was lit on fire near a tent encampment and on April 24, a construction site was set on fire near a tent encampment. The following day, a tent encampment was up in flames, the association said.

They also noted a current encampment on Octavia Boulevard and Hickory Street where most of the fires have occurred. They say the people of that encampment have been tapping into power at the sidewalk utility access points and the light poles.

The association said they reached out to city leaders on May 30 that they were afraid something like Tuesday’s fire would eventually happen.

In a letter to city leaders, the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association issued the following statement that read in part:

“Our neighborhood and our city is literally being trashed and set on fire and you all are doing nothing about it. We are asking you to take these issues seriously and remove encampments that pose a danger to our community when we report them instead of throwing your hands up in the air.”

The cause of Tuesday’s fire is still under investigation. The massive blaze displaced eight people and damaged five neighboring buildings.

KRON4 reached out to city leaders, the San Francisco Fire Department and the neighborhood association for an update on the investigation but did not hear back in time for this report.