Neighbors concerned about speeding, dangerous drivers in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – People in a local neighborhood are fed up and they want changes to what they’re calling a dangerous stretch of road along the Peninsula.

Speeding drivers and several crashes, including a car that recently went into a house have had residents along Valota Road in Redwood City concerned about safety.

Neighbors tell us they’re thankful no one was killed in that Sunday morning crash but it did leave behind a lot of damage.

This is just one of several crashes that have happened in the area over the last few years and residents are hoping the city can step in and help out.

It’s scenes like this that have haunted people living along Valota Road in Redwood City.

A speeding driver losing control and smashing their car through several fences before striking a house.

This neighborhood says they’ve had enough.

Kellie Guinto is the property manager of this heavily damaged home. She says she’s complained before to the city about dangerous drivers along Valota Road and has even asked for speed bumps to be installed.

The city did put in stop signs but drivers are still blowing through. Guinto added her own sign to help curb the problem.

Other neighbors say the road may have gotten worse and Sunday morning’s crash was unsettling.

The splintered fencing and the home which has been deemed unsafe to be inside of has been a nightmare scenario for Guinto.

She’s hoping there is not a next time.

The family living in that home has been displaced by the crash.

Guinto is hoping the city will rethink adding speed bumps along the road to help prevent these accidents from happening.