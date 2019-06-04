Neighbors concerned after bear sighting in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) - It's not surprising to see video or pictures of a bear in the Sierra but video shows a bear walking through a front yard in Vacaville.

A biologist said a bear in Vacaville or in the valley is not very common, but they are aware of bears that live within 15 miles.

Ring surveillance video shows the bear walking across the driveway and front yard of a home in the Browns Valley neighborhood of Vacaville.

The Wildlife Manager and biologist doesn't believe that this bear poses any risk saying they are typically afraid of people and will avoid confrontation as long as they aren't put in a position where they need to defend themselves.

The neighborhood where this bear was spotted is near the hills. The Wildlife Manager says this could be a young bear dispersing from his mother and trying to find his own territory.

Bears are known to be in the area around Lake Berryessa and the Vaca Mountains which is only around 13 miles away.

Those who live near this bear spotting is a bit surprised.

The Wildlife Manager said that dispersing bears can travel 10 or more miles a day so there's no telling where this bear could be.

