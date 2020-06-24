Neighbors frustrated with illegal fireworks being set off across Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – If you are hearing and seeing illegal fireworks recently, you are not alone.

The crackdown on illegal fireworks surrounding the 4th of July has begun early this year.

As we approach Independence Day, signs like this one are going up around town reminding people that fireworks are illegal, dangerous and can lead to a hefty fine.

Despite that, in some neighborhoods, it sounds like the 4th of July every night.

Illegal fireworks like this are a regular occurrence in San Jose’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

The videos were captured by longtime resident Jeff Levine.

“During the day, during the night, it rattles the house,” Levine said.

Levine says it began late last month and it’s getting worse.

“The difference is not so much the aerial fireworks but rather the m-80’s and m-100’s which are more dangerous,” Levine said.

Last year, fireworks were suspected in 15 fires.

The San Jose Fire Department seized 300 pounds of fireworks. Two people were arrested and seven citations issued. And this year…

“The city has launched it’s Fed Up With Fireworks Campaign with digital billboards on Highway 101, messages on VTA buses and other digital outreach as well as partnering with stake-holders like the city council, commissions and school districts,” Erica Ray said.

Fed up residents can turn to the city’s online reporting tool, which requires photographic evidence and pits neighbor against neighbor, says Jeff Levine.

“So I have to expose myself as a private citizen to the threat of violence or retaliation,” Levine said.

A few blocks away from Levine’s house is one of the many fireworks hotspots around town.

Levine says he was told enforcement is based on available staffing.

“It’s like, it looks like a professional show, with 100, 150 people there shooting off just tons and tons of fireworks and I’ve personally seen police cars drive by during it and just ignore it, they don’t want to have anything to do with it,” Levine said.

Levine says he’s seen many posts on social media from across the Bay Area reporting similar types of stories. He also speculates that perhaps the pandemic has something to do with this after people have been cooped up for a long time.

