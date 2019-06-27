Neighbors of Morgan Hill gunman stunned after shooting

The door to Steven Leet’s home remains busted open after police did an extensive search through it early Wednesday morning.

Leet’s neighbors tell me he was a creature of habit who kept to himself.

He’s been living in his home for more than 15 years, and while he was a kind and quiet man, neighbors shared stories about how he didn’t like people parking in front of his home and say he was known to have a bit of a temper.

“You could just see the seething, fuming,” said neighbor Sherri Lebaudour-Ewing. “But he was a nice guy. I mean he was polite. It’s crazy.

Neighbors like Lebaudour-Ewing are racking their brains, trying to figure out what they know about their neighbor 60-year-old.

“I didn’t even know Steve’s last name. I realized last night I didn’t know his last name,” she said. “He was really quiet. I never talked to him other than to say hi.”

They say he was a bit of a loner — who only seemed to go to and from work and the grocery store.

To hear he was the gunman in the shooting at the Morgan Hill Ford dealership left them stunned

According to police, Leet had 12 firearms registered in his name and he carried weapons with him frequently.

Lebaudour-Ewing says in the 15 years she’s lived here, she never saw anyone go in or out of his house, but never thought he’d be capable of such violence

“I dont know of any friends he had,” she said. “He was a total loner, but polite and kind and nice, engaging.”

As the neighbors continued to talk today, one did say that leet had told them he had been bullied at his job before.

According to police, Leet did not have any prior criminal history.

