New $267K public toilet installed in Santa Rosa

Portland Loo, new public toilet in Santa Rosa (Courtesy city of Santa Rosa via Twitter)

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Relief has come to the citizens of Santa Rosa in the form of a new $267,795 public toilet.

The city announced the installation of the sleekly modern “Portland Loo” in front of its City Hall Annex on Santa Rosa Avenue on Monday.

“Over the years, we have heard from residents about the need for more public restrooms in the downtown,” city of Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers said in a news release.

The new, solar-powered potty is a unisex, single-occupant restroom that is available free of charge 24-hours a day for anyone in need of a bathroom break.

It is built with stainless-steel walls that are designed to be hard to deface and easy to clean, according to the city.

There is also a hand-washing station and a baby changing station on the outside of the structure, which features an open bottom and top “to help prevent crime while still providing privacy,” according to the city.

The Santa Rosa City Council approved the new toilet in June and its cost includes the purchase price, as well as transportation, utility connections, site accessibility improvements and installation, city officials said.

