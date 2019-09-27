New 3-alarm fire reported off Highway 37 in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A new fire has been reported in Vallejo on Thursday, according to officials.
The 2-acre fire is off Highway 37 at Wilson Avenue.
The fire comes just hours after a 4-alarm fire was reported on Mare Island in Vallejo.
No further details are available at this time, check back for updates.
For a look at live fire conditions, click here.
