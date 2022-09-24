CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes.

On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops.

“We take off the suit and tie, and we put on clothes like this, and we are determined to make a difference,” said Chris Boyd of Kaiser Permanente.

Volunteers with Kaiser Permanente joined Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley on Saturday, contributing to the construction of Esperanza Place. That is the future home of 42 families struggling to find an affordable place to live in Walnut Creek.

“We also have four of our employees, our teammates, our colleagues, our friends that are in the application process,” Boyd said. “So, we’re not just building houses for the greater good. We’re actually taking care of our team.”

Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente’s Diablo Service Area Chris Boyd says the health system is a development sponsor, having pledged 400,000 dollars to the more than $20 million project over the next four years.

“I’m thankful for Habitat. There’s no way I sent three kids off to college without having my Habitat home,” said Rose Baty who is a Habitat homeowner.

In 2014, Baty received the keys to her Habitat home in San Pablo on Thanksgiving Day. She understands how important it is to lend a hand on projects like this.

“Someone did this for me, and I am always open and willing to do this for someone else,” Baty said.

The project broke ground last September, and in June, the non-profit held one of its famous blitz builds to escalate development — the first for the organization since the start of the pandemic.