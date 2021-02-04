New age group approved for vaccines in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Santa Clara County health officials announced that people aged 65 and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance to state guidelines.

Due to availability, some health care providers may still only accept people who are 75 and older.

“Given limited supply of vaccine and the continuing high rates of COVID-19, we must prioritize vaccinating those at greatest risk of death or serious illness,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Public Health Director for the County of Santa Clara. “We are anxious to vaccinate a much broader segment of the population and are ready to do so as soon as vaccine supplies allow.”

See if you are eligible:

The County is also expanding capacity at new and existing vaccination sites, including in Gilroy and East San José.

The State of California has established phases and tiers for when different populations are eligible to receive vaccine. Information on who will be eligible next is available on the State of California’s vaccination website.