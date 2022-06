SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Darya Folsom and James Fletcher had some competition this morning at the end of the 5 a.m. and the beginning of the 6 a.m. newscasts as they were joined by a blue heron.

“Darya, James and Big Bird, our co-anchor,” Folsom introduced him as. “He’s landed for the show. Maybe he’ll stay with us all morning.”

The bird then stretched.

“Oh my God he’s turning into some sort of a giraffe,” Folsom said. “This is amazing.”

The bird did not stay perched at the studio.