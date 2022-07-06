(KRON) — As we move further into fire season, a new resource is aiming to keep Californians on top of wildfire risks and response.

“We want to empower citizens to be able to feel a little less helpless in a pretty much helpless situation,” said John Mills, CEO of the Watch Duty app. Keeping watch over California is the goal of Watch Duty.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The free app launched last year in the North Bay. “I almost lost my land more than once, so this is deeply personal,” said Mills.

John Mills, who co-founded Watch Duty, is a resident of Healdsburg. He used his software engineer background to create a way for residents to stay on top of wildfires burning in their region.

“There’s user submitted content but it’s moderated. We’re getting a lot of engaged citizens in Sonoma Lake and Napa. We’ll get dozens of photographs from different angles,” said Mills.

About 25-30 moderators are also posting fire-radio information and real time updates from emergency services accounts, all working together to ensure information is accurate and in one place.

“Just because it’s said on the radio doesn’t mean it’s true. Oftentimes, we will wait for confirmation, listen to tac channels, and control channels. Someone’s looking for Nixle updates and Twitter updates from police department,” said Mills.

Watch Duty is now available across the entire state with plans to extend beyond California.

After downloading the app, you create a log in and select which counties you want to receive notifications about. The map of active wildfires lets you click through and check acreage and containment numbers.

Users can also click the camera icon on the top right corner to submit their own content. “It used to just be someone texting their friend about the fire on their property. Now it’s like ‘hey let’s provide some value to the rest of the world and first responders so we can see where the fire lines and perimeters actually are,’” said Mills.

There are more than 112,000 users and counting. Mills said after each fire incident, they find new people downloading and contributing. Mills would like to eventually be a resource for other natural disasters like floods or large earthquakes.

The app is available in Apple and Google Play stores. You can also access it on your desktop at watchduty.org.