New bans, curfew for SF and San Mateo counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco and San Mateo counties have joined the other counties in the purple tier, the most restrictive tier in the state’s system.

Gyms, churches and movie theaters can now only operate outdoors. Retail stores have to reduce capacity to 25%, and indoor dining in San Francisco had already been banned earlier this month.

California leaders are saying it’s necessary to have San Mateo and San Francisco back in the purple tier based on the latest coronavirus data. San Francisco’s health department says its daily COVID-19 cases have nearly quadrupled in the past month.

San Mateo County recorded 2,628 new cases in the last 30 days.

Both counties entered the purple tier over the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Like most of the other California counties, there is a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through December 21.

Some small businesses say they will lose money, having to cut hours and likely staff due to the curfew and new restrictions. However, doctors believe the curfew will help curb case numbers.

The curfew does not affect people going to and from work or other essential activities such as: Grocery shopping, food delivery, dog-walking, helping a community member in emergencies.

San Francisco leaders say people can still be out during the curfew if they are with other household members, but large gatherings are banned.

As of Monday, Marin County is the only Bay Area county that has stayed out of the purple tier.

Indoor activities closing

Indoor activities at the following must close:

Movie theaters

Gyms and fitness centers (personal training still allowed)

Museums, aquariums, zoos

Services at houses of worship (individual prayer still allowed)

Outdoor activities closing

Standalone outdoor activities at family entertainment centers also must close, such as:

Carousels

Ferris wheels

Train rides

Trampolines

Built-in outdoor activities such as playgrounds, mini-golf, skate parks, and batting cages can stay open.