New barbershop in the Castro ‘especially welcoming’ to those with special needs, disabilities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There’s a new barbershop in town.

Healing Cuts SF is “especially welcoming” to those with special needs and disabilities.

The barbershop, located in San Francisco’s Castro District, is focused on more than making you look good on the outside — it focuses on how you feel on the inside as well.

The following words can be found on the home page of their website:

“By improving self-esteem and inspiring the individual to look their best for a first impression, whether it be an interview or special occasion, we help clients feel their best.”

