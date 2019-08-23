New BART station coming to East Bay

FREMONT (KRON) – A new BART station is coming to the East Bay.

The BART Board of Directors approved the creation of the Irvington Station in Fremont.

The new station will be built near the intersection of Osgood Road and Washington Boulevard, between the Fremont and Warm Springs BART stations.

It will be a two-story side platform station.

The project will also include construction of a new bicycle trail nearby.

But right now the station is in the planning stages and it will take years before it’s finished.

BART expects the project to be completed in 2026.

Latest News Headlines: