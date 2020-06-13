Live Now
New BART Station opens in South Bay

Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Berryessa BART station has been in the works for some time and you can now finally take a ride. 

On Saturday morning, riders are excited. They say it’s going to be an asset to get to San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area. 

The first train leaves Saturday morning at 7:56 a.m. and will arrive in Milpitas at 7:59 a.m.

More than 30 years in the making, the Berryessa Station connects BART to North San Jose.

It cost over $2-billion to build.

On Friday, a ribbon cutting was held virtually due to the coronavirus.

Former San Jose Mayor Ron Gonzalez, who has been a part of the process of making this station a reality, spoke about his initial vision.

“What I realized was that if we were going to bring traffic relief to the Bay Area, and particularly to the South Bay, extending board to Silicon Valley would be the most cost-effective with way to transport thousands of Silicon Valley commuters reduce traffic congestion, To facilitate smart growth and improve air quality,” Gonzalez said.

From here to the Embarcadero station in San Francisco it would cost you $8.15 cents and take about 16 mins. It’s also going to save people a lot of time. 

