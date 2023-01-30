(KRON) — In the aftermath of the mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, there’s renewed interest at the state capitol for passing gun reform legislation. Among them, a bill to require gun owners to get liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms.

“That way each of us if we are ever harmed by such a gun, we can recover some costs,” said State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-CA).

Skinner co-authored the bill, which is modeled after the one passed in the City of San Jose last year. She said while it may not prevent massacres like Half Moon Bay it will afford recourse for gun violence victims who suffer physical, mental or economic harm.

“In every other case in our society, the way that we deal with that, to help cover those kinds of costs is through insurance. It is only guns that we don’t require insurance and so it’s time to do it,” said Skinner.

Advocates of gun reform said there’s additional legislation that state legislators should address. “If I had my ideal world, we would have no high-capacity magazines. We would have a longer waiting period before one gets approved to purchase a gun at a gun shop. I would make a point of punishing illegal gun possessions harshly so that people know,” said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Wagstaffe said none of these measures would infringe on second amendments rights or legislation targeting ghost guns. “I understand they will not end cases like Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, Uvalde or Sandy Hook but we can create barriers that might reduce it or allow law enforcement to get ahead of it that’s the goal,” said Wagstaffe.