(KRON) — A new book takes us back in time to 1906 when a powerful, devastating 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck San Francisco.

To this day, it is still the strongest quake ever recorded in the Bay Area. Award-winning author Matthew J. Davenport joined KRON4 Sunday morning. He’s the mind behind “The Longest Minute: The Great San Francisco Earthquake and Fire of 1906.”

Watch our interview with Davenport in the video player above.