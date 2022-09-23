(KRON) — With the single stroke of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pen, the state has now loosened its grip on regulations for killing destructive wild pigs. KRON4 spoke with the author of the bill Newsom signed into law this week.

It’s now illegal for someone to release feral pigs in the wild — whereas in the past, victims of pig damage needed to file a wildlife incident report with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Then, they need to wait for an approved depredation permit to kill the pigs.

Eric Sklar, who sits on the California Fish and Game Commission, says at the start of the next year, that will no longer be the case.

“It does two things, it allows them to take as many pigs as necessary without an additional cost,” Sklar said. “You get a single pig validation. You don’t have to pay a tag for every pig you get, number one. And it also makes it clear that you can hunt these anytime anywhere that it’s safe and legal to hunt.”

CA Senator Bill Dodd authored SB 856, which unanimously passed both the state senate and assembly before Newsom signed it into law on Thursday.

“They’re on like soccer fields. They’re even getting to the point now where they’re really in suburban areas as well,” Dodd said.

With the drought forcing the pigs into neighborhoods, over the years, they have cost families tens of millions of dollars to repair the damages. Senator Dodd says there are up to 600,000 of these pigs statewide.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“They’re in our water streams and water courses, which is not good for our water quality,” Dodd said. “It gives that industry the ability to get rid of those pigs.”

Commissioner Sklar says this law is just the beginning. A provision directs the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife to develop a wild pig management program to ultimately help reduce its population moving forward.