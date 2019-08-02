New California law limits youth football practices

MARTINEZ (KRON) — Children are getting concussions because of playing football.

Parents, pediatricians and school administrators have expressed concerns.

Now California is limiting full-contact practices for youth football teams to reduce brain injuries.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the measure yesterday.

The law limits full contact practices to 30 minutes a day twice a week.

19-year-old Mike Radke told KRON4 his favorite part of football.

“Oh I just love playing the game pretty much, love running around the field, it’s like a brotherhood pretty much,” he said.

Radke also keeps up with the new rules in the game.

The practices are banned entirely during the offseason.

“Kids need contact. We spend thousands of dollars in helmets, I mean there’s a helmet that costs $1000. But it’s pretty much with how the contact happened,” Radke said.

The new law is aimed to reduce brain injuries.

But Radke says it’s the way to tackle and hit that should be fixed.

“It’s not really football if you can’t hit but if you can hit the right way, it makes it more fun, less people can get hurt,” he said.

Bobby Boyd is the head freshman football coach at Alhambra High School in Martinez.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the safety of the kids,” Boyd said.

While Boyd says the new law for youth football is a good idea, he thinks it does hinder staff in preparing kids for games.

“It’s a contact sport so at the end of the day, they’re going to be out there banging with other kids and have a lot of contact with other kids, and to prepare them for that they might want to see it in advanced. A little bit more than thirty minutes,” the coach said.

Previous state law had limited full-contact practices for middle and high school football teams to 90 minutes per day, twice a week.

The new law also requires a medical professional to be present for all games.

