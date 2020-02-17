New California law would fine short-term rental hosts who violate local laws

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – East Bay lawmakers on Monday will unveil new legislation that would fine short-term rental hosts who violate local laws.

The new law is being proposed by state Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Calif.) who represents Contra Costa County.

This comes after five people were shot and killed at a house party in Orinda on Halloween.

The house had been rented on Airbnb.

Under the proposed law, people could be fined $5,000.

The fine is meant to help prevent party houses in quiet neighborhoods.

