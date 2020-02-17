Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

New California law would fine short-term rental hosts who violate local laws

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – East Bay lawmakers on Monday will unveil new legislation that would fine short-term rental hosts who violate local laws.

The new law is being proposed by state Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Calif.) who represents Contra Costa County.

This comes after five people were shot and killed at a house party in Orinda on Halloween.

The house had been rented on Airbnb.

Under the proposed law, people could be fined $5,000.

The fine is meant to help prevent party houses in quiet neighborhoods.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News