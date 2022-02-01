New California law would make it easier to hunt wild pigs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – There’s a pig problem in California, especially in the East Bay, but a proposed law is hoping to change things.

Senator Bill Dodd introduced the legislation on Wednesday Jan. 19, describing the growing number of wild pigs as a “scourge on California wildlands.”

Wild pigs have be found in 56 of California’s 58 counties, according to Sen. Dodd.

“They also present a major public health risk and have been linked to outbreaks of food-borne illness. My bill will increase opportunities to hunt them and do so more economically so that we may bring our pig population under control.” said Sen. Dodd.

If approved, Senate Bill 856 would ban anyone from releasing any hog, boar, pig, or swine to live in a wild or feral state upon public or private land.

This bill would replace a wild pig tag requirement with a wild pig validation that would allow people to get a $15 pig hunting license.

The bill would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

“Feral pigs are an invasive species and the cause of significant damage in our state to the environment, private property, agriculture and other wildlife,” said Eric Sklar, member of the California Fish and Game Commission.

“We need to do everything we can to stop them and I applaud Sen. Dodd’s effort to address this problem,” Sklar added.