New California restrictions to come as coronavirus hospitalizations spike

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Newsom warns that he might impose more shutdowns of counties and businesses. The reason – the chilling surge in coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks.

There’s been a 43-percent spike in hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

“Hospitalizations yesterday increased some 6.3 percent,” Governor Newsom said.

Again on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom sounded the alarm about the recent increase in hospitalizations amid the continued spread of COVID-19.

“So we’re seeing an increase, a steady increase in not only a total number of positive cases but total number of hospitalized patients and total number of patients in our ICU’s,” Newsom said.

As of Sunday, there were 4,577 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.

That represents a 43-percent increase in the past two weeks.

Up until then, the statewide hospitalization count was outpacing the Bay Area.

Now, it’s the other way around with Alameda, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties accounting for 65-percent of the total 362 hospitalizations.

In her weekly report to county officials on Monday, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the rising hospitalizations are “worrisome.”

“This slide also adds in grey the cases that are associated with community work places or outbreaks, and as we reopen we have seen an increase in cases associated with the community or with the workplace. As communities around us and throughout California have reopened rapidly, we are seeing significant upticks in our cases an din the number of people hospitalized in our county,” Dr. Sara Cody said.

A glimpse of Santa Clara County’s Public Health dashboard provides still more insight on hospitalizations.

On June 21, there were 38 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and a week later on the 28th, there were 78.

