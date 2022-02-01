New developments in search for missing Oakley woman

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Wednesday will mark one week since Alexis Gabe was last seen.

On Tuesday, investigators searched the last place she was likely seen before her disappearance.

Antioch police removed several large bags from a home on Benttree Way as part of a search warrant

The home is believed to belong to the ex-boyfriend of 24-year-old Alexis Gabe and the last place she was seen.

“A statement was made by her ex-boyfriend that she was at his house until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. After that, she did not return home. Yes, the police have questioned him more than once and have taken his statement. We are not in contact with him.”

Among some of the items removed by investigators from the home on Tuesday was a vacuum cleaner.

Investigators hope the items can provide answers on where to find Gabe.

The next day, her car was found, abandoned with the key still in the ignition.

“Police are still looking into the person who dropped off her car, and they are looking into all digital imagery from surrounding cameras in the ex-boyfriend’s neighborhood and in the location where her car was found.”

In the days since Alexis disappeared, search teams have combed parts of Contra Costa County putting up flyers and looking for any signs of her.

Alexis is described as an Asian woman, standing 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 170-pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, silver/black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and green and white shoes.

Oakley police say finding Alexis is their top priority. So far, the department has not publicly named a suspect or person of interest.