SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A new clinic aimed to offer much-needed services for families and children is soon coming to East San Jose.

Families living in the south and east sides will soon have access to free screenings, evaluations, and mental health services at San Jose State University’s first-ever “Healthy Development Community Clinic (HDCC).”

The clinic is set to open in June in partnership with SJSU’s Connie L. Lurie College of Education and the East Side Union High School District.

The HDCC will be free and open to the public — staffed by SJSU graduate students under the supervision of expert clinical researchers.

Heather Lattimer, dean of the Lurie College, said the idea is to “support children and families from birth through adolescence, to ensure access to early assessment and intervention services and to offer support therapy and counseling services to address specific concerns.”

San José State faculty members and community partners gathered at Oak Grove High School in Feb. 2022 to preview the Healthy Development Community Clinic space. Photo by David Schmitz.

The clinic will be located within the Oak Grove High School’s campus — featuring 12 individual and family therapy rooms, two large conference rooms, and collaborative spaces for workshops and classes.

Other services to be offered include individual, group, and family counseling; parent and family education; support groups; skills workshops; literacy development; and more.

In addition to supporting the college’s strategic plan, the HDCC will also help meet the district’s commitment to providing “wrap-around support services,” said Lattimer, which include access to social workers, food pantries, and other resources beyond academics.

“The HDCC will allow [the district] to extend this support to younger children and families in the region, as well as expand the services that can be offered to their own high school students,” she added.

Much needed resources

The idea of bringing a clinic of this type to the east side was led by three SJSU professors and clinical researchers: Associate Professor of Child and Adolescent Development Cara Maffini, Professor of Communicative Disorders and Sciences and speech-language pathologist Nidhi Mahendra, and Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology and clinical psychologist Matthew Capriotti.

According to Maffini, families living on the East Side can’t access the needed resources due to barriers such as money, transportation, and time to visit providers who support “healthy development,” such as available mental health professionals, physicians, and dentists.

SJSU and the district said they can help solve that problem by bringing those services directly to the community.

“A lot of kids come to high school and have never accessed [wellness] services prior to entering here,” said Oak Grove High School social worker Valarie Ikemoto, ’02 Sociology, ’14 MSW.

“Once they arrive, we need to do so much to get the services that they have always needed.”

Service-learning training

The clinic will offer much-needed interprofessional training experience for SJSU students who are studying communicative disorders and sciences or speech-language pathology — helping students complete mandatory internships, accrue hours toward professional licensure, and keep students on track to graduate.

Students will collaborate with professionals outside their fields to develop “holistic and culturally sustaining approaches to care.

“Interprofessional education for student clinicians expands their skillset as they work in interdisciplinary teams, and immerses them in community-engaged service delivery to diverse populations,” Mahendra said.