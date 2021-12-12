“Gently Down the Stream” at New Conservatory Theatre highlights LGBT history

Live theater performances are back, including a new show at the New Conservatory Theater Center in San Francisco. 

Right now, a production called “Gently Down the Stream” is running through January 9th. The show follows an unlikely couple who fall into a whirlwind affair and are left to navigate their unsuspecting relationship.

It’s set in London but follows a man from New Orleans who falls for a much younger man. The show follows the unlikely couple who are left to navigate their unsuspecting relationship and all the bumps along the way. 

The timeframe spans over a decade and highlights what it’s like to be a gay man in the early 21st century. 

Ticket prices range from $30-$50. 

