NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – Costco has announced it will be opening a membership warehouse in Newark, California on Oct. 26.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of Newark,” said Warehouse Manager Jose Salas. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”

The 152,000-square-foot warehouse will be located at 350 NewPark Mall Road, next to the NewPark Mall right off Interstate 880. Prior to this location, Newark residents would have a 4 to 14-mile drive to either Fremont, Hayward, or San Jose to shop at a Costco.

There will be 400 to 450 employees at this location.

Hours of operations will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. On the weekends Costco will be open from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.