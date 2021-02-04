New COVID-19 testing site aims to help hard-hit East Bay community

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Antioch is among the Bay Area communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Contra Costa County has already opened a vaccination site in the city, a new testing option has joined the ranks of weapons the county has to fight the virus.

Stephanie McNeal usually gets tested weekly at the senior citizen facility she works at, but after finding out she was possible exposed to someone with the virus she needed to know immediately.

The new site at the Antioch Community Center provided a place for her to be tested quickly.

“I’m having chest pains, consistent coughing. Slight heavy breathing,” McNeal said. “It’s a blessing that I could come here and just be tested immediately, so I can find out.”

The site is one of the four state-run testing sites offered in the county, in addition to the 10 testing sites operated by county health services.

The Public Health Department is targeting Antioch because it has the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county with just under 8,000 infections. Richmond ranks number one with nearly 9,000 cases.

Outside of private hospitals and clinics, the county says the community center site is the only testing option in the city now that the fairgrounds location is closed.

The site is open Thursday through Monday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.