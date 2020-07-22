ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A new COVID-19 testing site opens in Alameda Wednesday morning.
It’s located at 300 Wind River Way.
The unique thing about this location is you can come and get tested and you don’t have to wait days for results – you will get your results in 15 minutes.
This site is in partnership with CityHealth Urgent Care.
The testing is free, and anyone with health insurance or a government-issued ID can come get tested.
Anyone can come and get tested, regardless of symptoms.
Testing at this site will accommodate up to 500 people per day.
Appointments are encouraged but are not required.
The site will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
