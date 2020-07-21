New COVID-19 testing sites open in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There are a total of three new walk-up coronavirus testing sites in Santa Clara County.

One new site is located at the County Service Center Auditorium on Berger Drive, opening Tuesday at 10 a.m.

You don’t have to make an appointment, show any symptoms, or have any health insurance. Testing is also open to anyone regardless of immigration status.

The goal is to increase testing in communities hardest hit by the coronavirus, and to make sure people who could be asymptomatic are being tested to prevent them from spreading it any further.

The viral infection tests are quick and easy nasal swab tests.

If you are a frontline worker, you are encouraged to go to one of Santa Clara County’s 50+ testing sites.

Locations may change weekly.

>> Click here to see other locations.

The other two new testing sites are located at San Jose High School’s cafeteria on North 24th Street (opening at 1 p.m. today) and the other in Gilroy at South County Annex on Wren Avenue (opening at 10 a.m.).

The site on Berger Drive in San Jose is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Thursday.

Latest Stories: