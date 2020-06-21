New COVID-19 testing sites to open in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – New free testing sites will be open in Santa Clara County this week.

Testing will be available from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Andrew Hill High School in San Jose and Santa Clara’s Northside Branch Library.

No appointment and no insurance is necessary.

Santa Clara County has tested nearly 6,500 people at pop-up sites between June 16 and 18.

So it appears to be working and giving them good information on where the county stands so that’s why you see more locations pop up.

The county also has at least 57 locations offering tests currently.

City offices say they want to bring the testing to the community and they hope people take advantage of this.

