New COVID-19 vaccination site opens in SF’s Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Equity is the driving force behind the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination site in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley.

The pandemic has hit the underserved community hard.

Teenagers essentially confined to their rooms during the pandemic move a step closer to normal and a little more freedom with one shot in the arm.

“It’s very important,” 15-year-old Desiree Alapati said.

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years of age or older, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has teamed up with community organizations to make doses available in the city’s communities hit hardest by the virus.

“We don’t have many opportunities in low-income communities,” Suria Peleseuma said. “So, them bringing it over here makes a difference.”

Saturday marked the grand opening of the third vaccination site set-up in the Visitacion Valley and Sunnydale neighborhoods.

It’s located at the Samoan Community Development Center.

The public health department says it will operate Saturday mornings and afternoons as long as it’s needed.

“We have capacity at this point for 100 people,” SFPHD’s Naveena Bobba said. “Obviously, if there’s more of a need, we will definitely — we will shift to meet that need.”

No appointment is necessary and drop-ins are accepted.

As long as you’re old enough to get vaccinated — you can get the shot.

“In Visitacion Valley, we are at 62% vaccinated,” Susan Murphy said.

“Every shot in every arm gets us closer to being safe as a city and safe as a country,” Supervisor Shamann Walton said.

And closer to loved ones.

“I have my grandma. I love her so much, so I just want to make sure she’s safe well,” Alapati said.

Another shot in three weeks, and she will be fully vaccinated.