SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Madonna has announced new dates for her Celebration Tour at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The tour had been delayed due to an unspecified health problem the singer had reportedly been undergoing.

Two of the shows, which were originally scheduled for October, have now been rescheduled for February 27 and 28. A third show, scheduled for January 15, has been canceled Chase Center announced in a social media post.

Tickets purchased for the original October shows will be valid for the new dates. Refunds for the January 15 show will be applied at the point of purchase, according to Chase Center.