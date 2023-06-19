(BCN) — A pair of New Deal-era schoolhouses in Salinas, the two oldest in the Alisal Union School District, will be demolished starting on Tuesday to make way for more modern accommodations. The buildings slated for demolition are the main building of the Alisal Community School, a Works Progress Administration project built in 1936, and Fremont Elementary, constructed in 1941.

At the time of their construction, the region had received a massive influx of immigrants escaping the Dust Bowl and seeking work in California. The Alisal Community School building replaced the one-room school building that served the area since the early ’30s.

The project is Phase II of a $70 million initiative passed in 2016 to repair and update school infrastructure in the district. The two buildings will be rebuilt over the course of the 2023-2024 school year, according to a school district press release.

Phase I, which involved the construction of new two-story buildings at Alisal Community School and Fremont Elementary, was completed in 2021. A press conference with Superintendent Jim Koenig will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in front of Fremont Elementary School as the demolition begins.

