New details: Bomb-making chemicals found at RV park in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — FBI agents and San Francisco police officers investigate after a man living at the Candlestick RV Park is accused of trying to build a bomb.

The chemicals, used to make explosives, were discovered in the residence of 37-year-old Kyle Mathew Folsom.

The discovery prompted dozens of people at the Candlestick RV Park to evacuate.

New details are now being released.

More than 24 hours later, investigators still have parts of the area closed off.

Officials say they don’t believe the bomb-making materials were connected to any type of Inauguration Day protest. However, it’s still unclear what the man was planning on doing with the explosive material.

In the meantime, residents of the RV park left without being able to return for another night while investigators continue their work.

Despite the police saying they have a man in custody, the investigation is still ongoing.

Folsom is facing charges for several crimes, including unlawful possession of explosives.