New details emerge in slaying of woman at San Jose Airbnb rental home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — At a hearing Friday where only still photography was permitted, Ryoichi Fuseya was arraigned on one count of murder with a weapon enhancement in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend, identified as Yuiko Takaoka.

The couple shared an Airbnb rental home on Mountain View Avenue in San Jose’s East Foothills where deputies arrived Tuesday after receiving a tip there was a dead body inside.

In a statement of facts, investigators revealed that the woman’s body was found beneath blood-soaked sheets with a bloody kitchen knife nearby.

Fuseya was also for a time in possession of Takaoka’s vehicle.

25-year-old Fuseya, who turned himself in on Tuesday and speaks only Japanese, temporarily waived his right to have an interpreter present because none was available and showed no emotion during his brief court appearance.

No motive for the crime was given as Asst. District Attorney Carlos Vega made some brief comments outside the courthouse.

“So it was a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship from what we know. There was a call from a reporting person that indicated that perhaps a homicide had occurred at an address. The officers got that call, units were sent out,” Vega said. “It turned out to be a back house. The front house was the landlord who allowed them to enter to do a general welfare check. At that point, a body was discovered on the bed. The victim suffered a major contusion underneath her chin. The wounds went upward. As a result, that was the reason why she passed. At this point, the case is ongoing.”

The motive for the case still is unclear.

The defendant is being held without bail pending his return to court for a formal plea later next month.

