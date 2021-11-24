New details released in fatal police shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police released new details and video of an officer-involved shooting last week that left a man dead.

Police say they were responding to a 911 call of a man wielding a knife, threatening people inside a residential hotel on the 900 block of Folsom Street when it happened.

San Francisco police body camera footage and building surveillance video shows 41-year-old Ajmal Amani holding a knife, charging at officers John Quinlan and Danny de Leon Garcia.

San Francisco police commander Paul Yep says Amani, who has a history of mental illness, later died from his injuries at San Francisco General Hospital.

Police explain what led up to these tense moments, playing the 911 call.

“We recognize that our sworn duty as law enforcement officers impose no more solemn obligation on us than to honor and respect the sanctity of human life. We also know that as police officers we are sometimes required to use force, including deadly force at times in the performance of our duties,” said San Francisco police chief Bill Scott.

This case is still under investigation by multiple independent agencies, which is standard practice for all officer-involved shootings.