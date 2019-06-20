New details released in San Mateo County homicides

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — In San Mateo County, an arrest has been made in the investigation into the mysterious deaths of two men along Skyline Boulevard.

It all started on Monday night around 11 p.m. when the body of 32-year-old Pacifica resident Abdulmalek Nasher was found with multiple stab wounds.

Then on Tuesday night, just before midnight, deputies following up on the earlier investigation heard someone calling for help.

They discovered a man, identified as 31-year-old John Sione Pekipaki, was suffering from stab wounds.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office explains what happened next.

“During that time, deputies spotted who they believed to be the suspect fleeing in a vehicle. Deputies fired at the vehicle which was driving toward the victim and both deputies. The suspect was not hit by gunfire but the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch. The suspect was taken into custody and is receiving medical care for a laceration to his arm,” Lieutenant Stephanie Josephson said.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Malik Dosouqi of Pacifica.

The sheriff’s office says he will be booked into the county jail after being medically cleared.

At this point, it’s unclear what charges he may be facing. Investigators do believe that the two homicides are connected.

“Both homicides happened within close proximity of each other and both died of multiple stab wounds. Investigators are actively looking into a connection between the two homicides,” Josephson said.

Rodolfo Orellana lives just a few doors down from Dosouqi. He’s says his sons practically grew up with him.

“Now I’m in shock. They’re really good kids, I mean really, really good — good family,” he said.

Several neighbors told KRON4 they wouldn’t have though Dosouqi would be involved in something so violent.

KRON4 has learned Pekipaki has served time in prison.

He spent seven years in prison after being convicted of second-degree armed robbery, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Pekipaki was discharged from parole supervision this past January.

