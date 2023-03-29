ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A former security guard at an Antioch high school is facing charges for lewd acts with a minor, and authorities believe he may have been in contact with more victims, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office states.

The investigation into Christopher George Miller, 29, began in June of 2022. A parent of a student at Deer Valley High School told administrators that Miller was sending “inappropriate texts” to the student about marijuana use at the school. She also said the messages were “sexually suggestive,” the DA’s office says.

Miller had been employed at the school for only seven days when the parent reported his actions, and he was terminated the same day. School administrators also contacted police to file a report at the time.

About three weeks ago, the case was taken over the by Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). The team wanted to see if Miller would offer to sell marijuana to a minor and and meet her for sex.

A detective posed as a 13-year-old girl on a chat app that Miller used and began communicating with him, the DA’s office said. During the text exchange, Miller offered to sell marijuana to the fake teen, and his chats later became more sexual in nature, according to the press release.

Miller made plans to meet with the fictitious teen for sex at a park in Martinez on March 16, the DA’s office said. Members with the sheriff’s office, the DA’s office, and officers with the Concord, Danville, and Pittsburg police departments arrived at the park to arrest Miller.

Miller now faces additional charges of marijuana possession with the intent to sell to a minor as well as contacting and arranging to engage in lewd acts with a minor. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and arraigned on seven felony charges on March 21. Martinez will be back in court on April 3 for a preliminary hearing.

ICAC Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe states that Miller could have been in contact with more victims. At this time, the inspector is asking the public to email him if they have information related to this case at at DHolcombe@contracostada.org.