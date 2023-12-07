(KRON) – New details from the SoFi stadium assault at the 2022 NFC championship game have emerged.

Daniel Luna, a San Francisco 49ers fan, was assaulted in a SoFi Stadium parking lot during the 2022 NFC championship game. Luna’s injuries left him in a medically induced coma.

Lawyers for the County of Los Angeles say the video shows Luna tried to enter the game without a ticket and was turned away. The lawyers also accuse Luna of being intoxicated. Luna’s family believes it’s the job of the police to make sure he was placed in a holding area or even a squad car while he was intoxicated for his safety.

Shortly after being turned away, Luna got into an altercation in the parking lot with Rams fan Bryan Cifuentes.

According to Cifuentes’ attorneys, Luna was the aggressor forcing Cifuentes to act in self-defense.

Luna was hit and fell to the ground forcing him to be placed in a medically induced coma.

Attorneys for Los Angeles County say there have been previous cases that clearly state that it is not the job of police officers to place intoxicated people in holding areas when they are turned away.

Inglewood’s Mayor James Butts said days later that surveillance video of the altercation showed a group of fans tailgating in Parking Lot L, and Luna appeared to shove Cifuentes from behind.

“The suspect then retaliated by pushing Mr. Luna from behind, and then struck (him) once in the mouth area,” Butts said. “Luna then fell to the ground, where he was later found by security personnel who summoned paramedics.”

Luna owns the Oakland Peruvian fusion restaurant Mistura.