WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Last week, the Walnut Creek Police Department began an investigation on a number of racist fliers going around in the city. New details have emerged on what the fliers’ messages were and who they were targeting.

Last Friday, police say they received reports of anti-Juneteenth flyers circulating. KRON4 spoke to someone who found those fliers in their neighborhood.

The people KRON4 spoke to about the flyers say they are horrified and disgusted by the message. They say they don’t want to see this in their community, and that’s why they reported it to police.

The fliers were found on a Walnut Creek street near Ygnacio Valley Road and Homestead Avenue. Racist flyers have been found on people’s property

“Why put your energy into hate when you could put your energy into love and make the world a better place? It doesn’t make sense to me,” one Walnut Creek resident said.

Max Kessler says he found one of the flyers when he came home late Thursday night. He said he went to sleep but couldn’t stop thinking about it

“I looked at it right when I woke up the next day and brought it to the attention of people because it brought out a reaction in me,” Kessler said. “I’m getting goosebumps. It was a level of hatred I haven’t seen before and in our community. It just blew me away.”

Kessler found several flyers on his property — all with derogatory imagery referring to Black people and Juneteenth. On the bottom of one flyer, it says “Let’s celebrate Walnut Creek.”

The second flyer compares Black people to “parasites” and claims they leech off of society and steal jobs.

“It changes your perspective on who your neighbors could be and there’s no way to trace where it really came from, but it makes you think,” Kessler said

Kessler adds that based on how he found the flyers throughout the neighborhood, he believes it was intentionally put there.

This is the second instance of hate messaging in Walnut Creek in just a matter of days. On Tuesday, several people called into the city council meeting with antisemitic and white nationalist remarks.

This is the second time it’s happened, and councilmember Kevin Wilks says they’re investigating.

“We’ve identified that a lof the people who are doing this are not even from Walnut Creek,” Wilks said. “They’re not even from the county. In some cases, they’re from outside of the state.”

Police are still investigating the anti-Juneteenth flyers. As of Sunday afternoon, they have no leads or suspects.