NEW DETAILS: Vallejo man kills ex-girlfriend, 4-year-old son before killing himself

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — We are learning new details about the double murder-suicide that occurred in Vallejo on Feb. 13.

Police say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and their 4-year-old son before turning the gun on himself in Vallejo.

When officials arrived at the intersection of Lewis Brown Road and B.W. Williams Drive, they found a 26-year-old woman dead from at least one gunshot wound. Detectives learned that the victim was the mother of a 4-year-old child.

Jacoby Brandon Brooks, 25, Vallejo resident

The investigation led detectives to the 500 block of Quartz Lane in Vallejo, where they found the child dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Jacoby Brandon Brooks, 25, has been identified as the suspect in both murders. He was located near the crime scene dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials have not released the woman’s name, but an Instagram post unveiled that she apparently was the sister of rapper and Bay Area native Nef the Pharaoh.

The “Big Tymin'” rapper, from Vallejo, shared several photos of his sister and nephew on Instagram. Nef’s son and the 4-year-old boy killed were very close, according to his post.

Part of the caption read, “Words can’t even explain the pain I’m feeling RN… How do I explain to my son he’ll never be able to talk to his TT and cousin again?”

A vigil was held Saturday night for the victims, a family member disclosed with KRON4.

Brooks and the woman had a prior dating relationship, detectives learned. The two are believed to be the parents of the 4-year-old boy.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to contact Detective K. Rosa at (707) 651-7146.

