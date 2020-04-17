New drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening in San Francisco Friday.

Unlike other cities that have done drive-thru coronavirus testing sites, in San Francisco you must fill out an online questionnaire before coming down.

The site will see if you meet all the requirements that resemble coronavirus, and if you do, then you will be given a time to come down.

The site is located at 7th and Brannan and will open in a few hours from now.

This site will test about 200 people a day with the eventual goal of offeirng walk-ups.

