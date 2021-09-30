New drought restrictions effective immediately in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) — Livermore is officially in a Stage 2 Water Shortage Emergency, meaning greater water use restrictions are effective immediately, Livermore City Council voted Monday.

In an effort to reduce the city’s water use by 15 percent compared to levels in 2020, all landscaping irrigation is limited to certain days and times, at a maximum of three times per week.

Odd numbered addresses can only water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and even numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Residents also cannot use sprinklers between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, residents are allowed to water at any time during their approved water days with tools like hoses with shut-off nozzles, watering cans or drip irrigation systems

The water restrictions will apply to all properties in city limits, and will remain until drought conditions improve or water supplies replenish.