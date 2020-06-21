New era of safety innovations post-coronavirus lockdown

(KRON) – One of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been a new slew of health and safety innovations.
People and companies have come up with in-demand inventive ways to stay safe. Our health expert, Karen Owoc, shares some of these gadgets — ranging from nifty to high-tech.
1. ”Immutouch” Vibrating Bracelet
The Problem: Touching your face.
The Invention: This smartband vibrates every time you touch your face.
Cost: $50
2. BART Personal Hand Straps
The Problem: Holding onto high-touch, potentially contaminated surfaces.
The Invention: A strap to eliminate transmission points. This strap provides the rider with something to hang onto during the BART ride which can be taken home to clean after each trip.
Cost: Initial free giveaway, but available for purchase for $5+ tax.
3. Hot Logic® Lunchbox (Portable Personal Mini Oven)
The Problem: The desire for a hot lunch, but the elimination of a shared office microwave.
The Invention: A lunchbox that doubles as an oven.
Cost: $50 (on sale for $40 now)
4. UV Sanitizer for Phone
The Problem: The cell phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.
The Invention: A compartment that showers a cell phone with disinfecting UV-C light.
5. Door Opener Tool
The Problem: Touching high-touch dirty, contaminated surfaces, such as public doors, store checkouts, shared buttons, touchscreens.
The Solution: A metal, easy-to-carry hook to keep hands clean.
