New evacuation orders underway as 3 fires burn across North Bay

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three fires are burning across the North Bay Sunday evening, according to officials.

Two new fires broke out Sunday night, along with the Glass Fire that began to burn overnight on Saturday.

Two new fires broke out Sunday night, along with the Glass Fire that began to burn overnight on Saturday.

The two new fires, the Shady Fire and the Boysen Fire, are believed to be spot fires of the Glass Fire. All blazes are burning near the Napa-Sonoma County line.

The Oakland Fire Department is sending personnel to assist with the Glass Fire in Napa County between Calistoga and St. Helena.

At last check, the Glass Fire has burned 2,500 acres and is 0% contained.

North Bay cameras show all three fires burning.

A full list of evacuation orders and access to an interactive map can be found here.

