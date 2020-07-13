New face mask requirements in effect in Contra Costa County

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Beginning Monday, July 13, new face mask requirements go into effect in Contra Costa County.

This comes after a spike in coronavirus cases was reported in the county.

Effective today, face masks must be worn at all times while at outdoor dining spots, except when eating or drinking.

That means when you’re ordering food, waiting for your food, or waiting for the check, you must have your face mask on.

Face masks are also required in extended family social bubbles.

Indoor worship services are also prohibited starting today.

The stricter requirements come after Contra Costa County over the weekend was added to the state’s COVID-19 watch list amid a sharp rise in cases.

