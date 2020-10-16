Second fire reported in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A second fire is burning in South San Francisco Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Officials say the fire that broke out at Raison D’etre Bakery quickly grew to a 4-alarm blaze.
The South San Francisco City Manager says the fire was originally reported as a 3-alarm fire at an industrial building at 179 Starlite St.
Officials say this is unrelated to the previous fire that was burning on Sign Hill.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire — No injuries were reported.
KRON4 learned there were people working in the building at the time the fire started.
At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates
