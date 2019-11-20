New food market hall coming to Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Foodies, get ready for a whole lot more options in the East Bay!

Jack London Square announced this week a 40,000-square-foot indoor market hall is coming in summer 2020.

Located at 55 Harrison Street along the waterfront, Oakland Assembly will be a two-story home to eateries headed by popular Bay Area chefs including Reem Assil and Preeti Mistry.

In addition to showcasing local food and beverage options, the market will have family-friendly entertainment and community events, John McEnery IV of Oakland Assembly said in a statement.

More plans for the Oakland Assembly include an indoor stage, a second-floor banquet hall and balcony, plus outdoor dining areas.

